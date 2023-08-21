No injuries reported, dog rescued following Saskatoon house fire
The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) is investigating after a house fire was reported in the west central region of the city.
At around 3 p.m. on Aug. 19, SFD received a report of house fire on the 100 block of 27th Street West.
Three fire engines, one ladder truck, a rescue unit and the battalion chief were sent to the scene, according to a news release from the city.
Even before they arrived, firefighters noted the heavy smoke in the area. Crews witnessed flames showing at the rear of the single story home.
Crews also witnessed arcing power lines down the back alley. SFD warned Saskatoon Light and Power and SaskPower to shut down utilities in the area.
Fire crews extinguished the fire at the back of the home and breached the door to search for anyone who may have been inside.
No people were found in the search. However, firefighters did find one dog – who was thankfully safe and secure inside.
A fire investigator later attended the scene.
The fire was considered contained at 3:27 p.m.
The investigation into the fire’s origin and cause is still ongoing.
