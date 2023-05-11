No injuries reported following a house fire on Dougall Avenue

Windsor Fire & Rescue Services estimated $100,000 in damage was sustained after a fire broke out inside a Dougall Avenue home.

Crews responded to the 2100 block of Dougall Avenue around 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening — getting the blaze under control by 9:00 p.m. before getting to work on ventilating and overhauling the home.

Officials said no one was injured, but one person has been displaced.

Windsor Fire has said the incident was caused by unattended cooking.