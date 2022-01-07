No injuries reported following Clearview house fire
CTVNews.ca Barrie Weekend Producer/Video Journalist
Dana Roberts
It's a challenging start to the year for a family in Clearview as they have been forced to deal with the repercussions of a fire at home.
Clearview Fire crews responded to calls shortly before 9 p.m. to a home on Concession Road 7 Sunnidale. The fire is believed to have started in the attic. At this point, crews suspect the cause was electrical.
It took multiple crews to get the fire under control.
One man was home at the time of the fire, but he was able to get out quickly. There were no injuries reported.
The damage estimate is not yet known.
