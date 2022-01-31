No injuries reported following early morning house fire in Sarnia, Ont.

Officials in Sarnia, Ont. remain on scene following an early morning house fire Monday.

Just after 2 a.m., emergency crews were called to a home in the 200 block of London Road for a fully engulfed blaze.

Police say two occupants of the home and three pets were able to make it out safely.

The Sarnia Fire Department is still working to contain the fire.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to call 519-344-8861 and speak with an investigator.

London Road between Mitton Street and Mackenzie Street will remain closed to traffic for the investigation.

Police plan to release more information once its available.

