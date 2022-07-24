No injuries reported following Guelph apartment complex fire

The Guelph Fire Department responded to a fire on Sunday at an apartment complex on Paisley Road.

Crews reported to 1020 Paisley Road Sunday and remained at the scene into the early afternoon.

The fire department posted on Facebook around 1 p.m. saying: “Our crews remain on scene at 1020 Paisley Road after a fire earlier today. We've extinguished the fire, and there are no reported injuries. We're asking the public to stay away from the complex while we continue to provide needed support to residents along with Guelph Transit.”

Guelph Fire told CTV News the fire was basically contained to one unit of the complex.

There is no visible damage to the outside of the building, and very minimal damage inside, aside from some smoke damage and water damage from the sprinkler system.

Guelph Fire has not released an estimated cost of the damage nor a cause of the fire.