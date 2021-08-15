iHeartRadio

No injuries reported following large house fire in Byron Saturday

House fire on Apricot Place in London, Ont. on Aug. 14, 2021. (LdnOntFire/Twitter)

Investigators have been called in after a house caught fire in southwest London Saturday.

Firefighters were called to Apricot Place in Byron around 6 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

A cause and a damage estimate are unknown at this time.

