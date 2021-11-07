No injuries reported following Nepean townhouse fire
Ottawa Fire Services says no one was hurt following a townhouse fire in Nepean Sunday.
Firefighters were called to a 10-unit row on Morrison Drive near Pinecrest Road on reports of a middle unit fully engulfed in flames.
Crews faced heavy black smoke but where able to get the fire under control by 12:15 p.m. and kept it contained to one unit.
The residents of the unit have been displaced and victim services have been called in to help them.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Ottawa Fire quickly had a Working Fire on Morrison DR off Pinecrest RD under control. The fire was contained to 1 unit in a 10-unit row. No injuries reported. @OFS Fire Investigator on scene & Victim Assistance on route for displaced residents. #ottnews #OtrFire #ottcity pic.twitter.com/DlHeBzDJvc— Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) November 7, 2021
