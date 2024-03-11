No injuries reported following Saturday morning shooting along Baseline Road: Ottawa police

The Ottawa Police Service says two people are facing charges following a shooting along Baseline Road Saturday morning.

Police say they responded to the shooting just before 7 a.m. in the 2500 block of Baseline Rd.

There were no injuries reported.

Police add there is no known risk to public safety.

Dolain Mwamba and Jenna Fraser have been charged with possession of a firearm while prohibited. Mwamba is facing additional charges, including attempted murder and discharging a firearm.

They remain in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact our Ottawa police at 613-236-1222 ext. 2666.