No injuries reported following structure fire south of London, Ont.

Emergency crews attended the scene of a structure fire in the 5000-block of Colonel Talbot Road near Decker Drive Thursday.

The London Fire Department requested mutual aid, two tankers from Delaware and from Talbotville.

The fire was deemed under control just before 8:30 p.m., but crews remained on scene to work on hot spots.

No injuries were reported.

Fire prevention investigators were requested to attend to determine the origin and cause of the fire.

Utilities were also requested to isolate connections.