No injuries reported in 2-alarm fire at Calgary asphalt plant
The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) spent much of Thursday night working to extinguish a blaze at IKO Industries in Alyth/Bonnybrook.
Firefighters were called to the scene shortly after 10:00 p.m.
A massive plume of smoke was visible from a few blocks away, prompting the fire officer to call a second alarm before arriving at the scene.
CFD officials tell CTV News roughly half a dozen employees were working at the time, but no injuries were reported.
Approximately 19 firefighting teams were used to push back the flames and after an aggressive three-hour aerial and ground attack, the situation was brought under control.
A CFD hazmat team was also called out to assess the black smoke billowing from the asphalt plant.
Fortunately, no neighbouring structures or people were impacted by the smoke.
The official cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the extent of the damages remains unknown.
A CFD official tells CTV News that poses some risk, and it is not uncommon for crews to be called out to fires where asphalt is involved.
Back in 2014, there were two fires at IKO Industries in the span of two months.
