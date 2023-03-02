No injuries reported in 2 Regina house fires
No one was injured in two separate house fires in Regina on Wednesday evening, Regina Fire said on Twitter.
Crews were called to the first fire on the 1100 block of Rae Street around 7 p.m.
Regina Fire said the fire was quickly extinguished and is now under investigation.
Crews responded to a basement fire on the 1100 block of Rae St tonight just before 7pm. Fire was quickly extinguished with all searches complete. No injuries reported and fire will be under investigation. #yqr pic.twitter.com/GYAbsYSkDL— Regina Fire (@Regina_Fire) March 2, 2023
Crews were called to a second house fire around 7:50 p.m. on Andrews Crescent in Uplands.
According to a tweet the fire was in the home’s kitchen and was quickly extinguished by crews.
@Regina_Fire crews responded to the second house fire in less than an hour. This one occurred at 7:50 in Uplands on Andrews Cres. Kitchen fire was quickly extinguished by crews. No injuries to report with residents getting out safely. #yqr pic.twitter.com/8xmrkSnOAb— Regina Fire (@Regina_Fire) March 2, 2023
