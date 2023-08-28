No injuries reported, but 8 displaced, after Chesterton Drive fire

No one has been reported hurt after a two-alarm fire on Chesterton Drive in the Meadowlands area.

Firefighters were called to a row of townhouses at around 3:45 p.m. for a blaze in the middle unit.

Police closed Chesterton between Meadowlands Drive and Charkay Street while firefighters were on scene.

Photos from the scene show significant damage to the affected unit.

Eight people have been displaced.

What caused the fire is unknown.

2nd Alarm fire in the 40 block of Chesterton DR between Muvagh AV & Southview CR. #ottnews #Ottawa @OttFire pic.twitter.com/1ap7D6B5wq