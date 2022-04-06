iHeartRadio

No injuries reported in downtown Barrie fire

A fire in downtown Barrie, Ont. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 (Courtesy of Michael Chorney)

Crews quickly extinguished a small fire near Barrie's waterfront on Tuesday evening.

Barrie Fire officials said the call came in shortly before 7 p.m. at a commercial complex on Victoria Street and Ellen Street.

Officials said smoke billowed outside of the complex after someone set a garbage can ablaze.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly, and no injuries were reported.

12