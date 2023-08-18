No injuries reported in early morning Regina house fire

Crews battled a house fire on the 1400 block of Athol Street in Regina Friday morning, according to a tweet from Regina Fire.

No injuries were reported Regina Fire said.

As of 7 a.m. on Friday emergency crews remained on the scene.

Crews currently on scene working to extinguish a house fire on the 1400 Blk. of Athol St. No injuries reported and fire will be under investigation. #YQR pic.twitter.com/9QaYMzMmXQ