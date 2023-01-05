No injuries reported in east Regina garage blaze: RFPS

No injuries were reported as a result of a fire in an east Regina garage on Wednesday evening.

Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) were on the scene of the fire in the 3300 block of Green Poppy Street around 9 p.m., according to a tweet.

The blaze in the detached garage was contained quickly and did not spread to any neighbouring structures.

RFPS said the fire will be investigated.

