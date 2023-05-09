No injuries reported in fire in rural south Ottawa

No one has been reported hurt after a house fire in rural south Ottawa on Tuesday.

Ottawa Fire Services spokesperson Nick DeFazio tells CTV News Ottawa firefighters were called to a home on Marvelville Road near Bank Street at 2:40 p.m.

The home was fully engulfed in flames by the time fire crews arrived, but everyone had managed to get out of the home safely.

Firefighters were able to rescue a cat, De Fazio later said.

Since the area is not served by hydrants, fire crews brought water in from a source on Dalmeny Road.

The blaze was declared under control at 3:36 p.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.