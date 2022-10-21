No injuries reported in fire on Princess Street

No one was injured after a fire on the 700 block of Princess Street Thursday afternoon.

In a tweet, Regina Fire said significant damage to the property was done.

Crews responded to a structure fire 700 Blk Princess St at 3:52 pm. Significant damage to the property. Operations have been completed. No injuries to report. Fire Investigator is on scene. #YQR pic.twitter.com/EEUrBNWhEt

Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 4 p.m.

Regina Fire said an investigation is underway.

Crews also responded to residential fires on the 1300 block of Retallack Street and 1100 block of Robinson Street earlier in the day Thursday.

No injuries were reported in either of those incidents.