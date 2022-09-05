No injuries reported in four long weekend fires

Ottawa firefighters were kept busy Sunday and overnight with fires this long weekend.

No one has been reported hurt in any of the incidents.

Two of the fires this weekend were in vacant buildings, including a major blaze seen from Highway 174.

The fire in Cumberland was reported just after 10 p.m. Sunday and gutted an unoccupied home near the 174 and Old Montreal Road.

The fire in Cumberland was reported just after 10 p.m. Sunday and gutted an unoccupied home near the 174 and Old Montreal Road.

Prior to that, firefighters doused several fires at an old school on Colonial Road in Sarsfield.

Prior to that, firefighters doused several fires at an old school on Colonial Road in Sarsfield.

At around 5 p.m. Sunday, fire crews attended an apartment building on Albion Road near Heatherington Road. Dark smoke could be seen from a lower-level unit. The blaze was quickly brought under control and firefighters remained on scene to ventilate the building.

At around 5 p.m. Sunday, fire crews attended an apartment building on Albion Road near Heatherington Road. Dark smoke could be seen from a lower-level unit. The blaze was quickly brought under control and firefighters remained on scene to ventilate the building.

Later, around 11:40 p.m., several 9-1-1 callers reported the smell of smoke from a unit on Benlea Drive in the Tanglewood neighbourhood. There was a fire in a basement bedroom, which was quickly put out. The Canadian Red Cross and the Salvation Army are assisting the people affected by this fire.

The causes of each blaze remain under investigation.