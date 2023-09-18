iHeartRadio

No injuries reported in house fire on Retallack Street, Regina Fire says


(Source: Regina Fire, X)

No injuries were reported following a house fire in Regina’s North Central district on Sunday afternoon.

According to a post on X from Regina Fire, emergency crews were called to the scene on the 1400 block of Retallack Street.

Regina Fire said the blaze was brought under control and searches of the scene were completed.

The fire remains under investigation.

12