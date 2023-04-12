No injuries reported in kitchen blaze: Regina fire

Crews from Regina’s Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) responded to a late night kitchen blaze on Tuesday.

According to a tweet by RFPS, fire crews arrived at the 200 block of Habkirk Drive sometime after 9 p.m. on April 11.

The fire, which originated in the kitchen was quickly contained. However, heavy smoke damage was present throughout the home.

Residents and pets were displaced, RFPS said. No injuries were reported.

A fire investigator was on scene as of 9:53 p.m.

