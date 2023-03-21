No injuries reported in north central Regina house fire

Firefighters were out in force Tuesday morning following a report of a house fire in central Regina.

Regina Fire and Protective Service (RFPS) said on Twitter it responded to a structure fire at 6 a.m. on the 1400 block of Retallack Street.

A “significant amount” of fire and smoke was seen by crews as they arrived, RFPS said.

Firefighters had the blaze under control within 20 minutes, the post read.

Crews completed all searches and no injuries were reported.

The fire is currently under investigation.

