No injuries reported in overnight fire at Mooney’s Bay strip mall
Ottawa Fire Services says no injuries were reported overnight after a fire at a strip mall in the Mooney’s Bay area.
A passerby called 911 at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, reporting smoke coming from a business at the mall on Ridgewood Avenue near Riverside Drive.
Images taken at the scene show firefighters responding to the fire at the Cook Persian Cuisine restaurant.
Ottawa Fire on scene of a Working Fire at 731 Ridgewood AV. Fire is in a restaurant in the Riverside Mall. @OttFire crews have the main body of fire knocked down; firefighters are opening up & checking for extension. #Ottnews #ottcity #Ottawa pic.twitter.com/1qfnvpxESq— Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) January 2, 2023
The restaurant was unoccupied at the time, OFS said in a news release. Firefighters were able to put the fire out and ventilate smoke out of the building and surrounding businesses.
The fire was under control by 12:17 a.m. and fully out by 1:26 a.m.
What caused the fire is unknown.
