No injuries reported in overnight fire in Gatineau

Gatineau firefighters say no one was hurt following an overnight fire in the Plateau area.

Firefighters were called to a home on rue du Prado at 2:40 a.m. Sunday for a fire in a two-storey home.

The home was evacuated and seven people made it safely out. Firefighters had the blaze under control by 3:30 a.m.

The fire did an estimated $150,000 in damage. What caused it is unknown.