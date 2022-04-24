iHeartRadio

No injuries reported in overnight fire in Gatineau

Gatineau Fire Service vehicle. (File Photo)

Gatineau firefighters say no one was hurt following an overnight fire in the Plateau area.

Firefighters were called to a home on rue du Prado at 2:40 a.m. Sunday for a fire in a two-storey home.

The home was evacuated and seven people made it safely out. Firefighters had the blaze under control by 3:30 a.m.

The fire did an estimated $150,000 in damage. What caused it is unknown.

