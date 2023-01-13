No injuries reported in pair of fires in Lethbridge

The Lethbridge fire department says crews were called to deal with a pair of fires that occurred within several hours of one another in the overnight hours.

Officials say the first incident took place at about 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 12 at a building in the 200 block of 13th Street North.

More than two dozen firefighters were called to respond to the small blaze, which was discovered inside a storage unit.

"The fire was quickly brought under control," a statement from the Lethbridge fire department said.

The second fire took place at about 3:30 a.m., where fire crews were called to a blaze in an electrical distribution shed located near some businesses in the 600 block of 13th Street North.

Officials say the fire was extinguished, but since the equipment inside supplies the businesses with power, services could be affected on Friday.

No one was injured in either fire and the causes are under investigation.