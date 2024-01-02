No injuries reported in Regina house fire

Regina Fire and Protective Services says no one was hurt in a house fire on the 900 block of Rae Street Tuesday afternoon.

According to a post on X, crews were called to the scene shortly after 1 p.m. to “heavy fire conditions.”

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire quickly, according to the department.

Following searches, the fire is now under investigation.

