No injuries reported in repair shop fire

Ottawa Fire Services says no one was hurt following a Boxing Day fire at a repair shop in rural southeast Ottawa.

Firefighters were called to the shop on 9th Line Road between Castor and Marionville roads at around 2 p.m. Sunday. Flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming from the large building.

Firefighters also had to deal with the risks of propane tanks and motor oils while battling the blaze.

It took roughly fire hours to get the fire under control.

What sparked the blaze is under investigation.