No injuries reported in south Regina basement fire

No one was hurt during a basement fire Saturday, according to Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS).

Fire crews responded to a house fire on the 2400 block of Cross Place at around 2 p.m. on July 1.

According to RFPS, firefighters were able to contain the flames to the basement of the home.

The residence was searched and no injuries were reported.

A fire inspector was on scene following the blaze, RFPS said.

