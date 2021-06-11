No injuries reported, traffic detoured as crews respond to fire on Halifax’s Larry Uteck Boulevard

A busy street in the Bedford area, N.S. was closed to traffic Friday morning as emergency crews responded to a fire on the roof of a building on Larry Uteck Boulevard.

Halifax Fire officials say they received a call at approximately 9:30 a.m. on June 11 of a structure fire at a building on the 300-block of Larry Uteck Boulevard.

When crews arrived, heavy, black smoke was coming from the rooftop of the building, which is under construction.

Officials say it appeared that construction supplies and styrofoam had caught fire in the under-construction apartment building.

In a tweet, Halifax Fire said no injuries were reported, and added the fire was on the building’s roof, and the building is under construction.

HRFE Firefighters are attending a fire on the roof of a building under construction at Larry Uteck. No injures reported at this time. Please be aware of street closure in the 300 block.

Larry Uteck Boulevard is currently closed from the intersection of Starboard Drive to Southgate Drive, and police ask motorists to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Structure fire on Larry Uteck BLVD..

Larry Uteck BLVD is closed from the intersection of Starboard Dr to Southgate DR. pic.twitter.com/CcwF8J5hP4