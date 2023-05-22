'No investigation and no justice': Family and friends of Haven Dubois demand answers 8 years following death

Eight years after the death of Regina teen Haven Dubois, his mother along with family, friends and advocates are still demanding answers.

The eighth anniversary of the tragedy is being marked with a march from Regina to Saskatoon, to raise awareness of the cause.

“Since the moment that I pulled my son from the water there has never been a real investigation into the murder of my son,” Richelle Dubois said in a news release.

Haven was found by his mother in the waters of Pilot Butte Creek on May 20, 2015.

A coroners report listed Haven’s death as accidental.

Dubois says this is not the case.

“He was a 14-year-old boy who died under suspicious circumstances. This was not an accident. This was a murder,” she said in the release.

“Families should not have to be the investigators when their children are murdered. I am calling for a Commission of Inquiry so people can see that there was never an investigation and there has been no accountability.”

‘Walk for Haven: A March for Justice’ began May 20 with the intention of achieving three goals. They include:

A commission of inquiry into matters related to the death of Haven Dubois.

Special investigation into school negligence contributing to the death of Haven Dubois.

National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Men and Boys.

“He was being bullied, there was gang pressure, and our family faced intimidation following his death,” Dubois said.

“This was an Indigenous child who was murdered and there was no investigation and no justice.”

The march is scheduled to arrive in Saskatoon on Friday afternoon.