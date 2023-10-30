No jail time for driver who killed international student in Sudbury, Ont.

The 29-year-old Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., man who pleaded guilty to failing to stop at the scene of an accident that killed a woman in Sudbury last year will not spend time in jail.

During a hearing at the Sudbury courthouse Monday morning, Thomas Schell received a 15-month conditional sentence to be served in the community, court documents obtained by CTV News show.

Schell hit 36-year-old Andal Govini Rajendra Prasad with his vehicle as she crossed the intersection of Walford Road and Ramseyview Court in Sudbury around 6:50 p.m. Feb. 1, 2022, and fled the scene.

Prasad was an international student studying for her Master's degree in computer science at Laurentian University and was two months away from graduating.

Not only did Schell not stop his truck after hitting her, he didn't report the crash and tried to hide his involvement.

He was arrested days later in Sault Ste. Marie after an anonymous tipster reported information to Crime Stoppers, his defence attorney said.

Justice Bruce Pugsley heard sentencing submissions last month.

The Crown asked for a nine-month prison sentence, but the defence's argument for a conditional sentence to be served in the community rather than in jail ultimately won.

Schell is under home confinement for the first five months of his sentence, with some exceptions like work, followed by four months of not being allowed out between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. with additional conditions.

He also received a 3.5-year driving prohibition and a 10-year weapons ban as part of his punishment.

The suspect was also originally charged with obstructing police and failing to comply with a probation order, but those two charges have been withdrawn.