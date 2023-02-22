No jail time for Surrey senior convicted of online child luring
A 72-year-old Surrey man convicted of online child luring will not serve any jail time but will be bound by strict conditions, according to authorities.
Sant Mangat pleaded guilty to one count of "telecommunicate to lure a child under 16" last month, according to the BC RCMP's Integrated Child Exploitation Unit.
He received a 15-month conditional sentence to be followed by 12 months of probation, according to the unit. Details of the conditions he must abide by were not provided, but Mounties say they include limits on his access to the internet and to children under 16.
The investigation was launched in March of 2020 and Mangat was arrested in December of 2021, police say.
"This conviction is a direct result of the work of our specialized ICE investigators who identified a possible online predator communicating with someone whom they believed to be a youth online," Const. Katherine Bizier said in the media release.
"Our investigators work on a daily basis to identify, pursue, and disrupt offenders of these crimes targeting children."
The judge's reasons for sentencing are not publicly available online.
