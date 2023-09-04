No kidding! OPP seek owner of goats that chased jogger in eastern Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the owner of two goats that were on the loose near an eastern Ontario campground this long weekend.

According to the OPP, the goats chased a jogger on County Road 2 near the Grenville Park Camping & RV Park in Johnston, Ont. on Sunday.

CTV News Ottawa was told that the goats are quite friendly, notwithstanding the brief chase.

Police posted to X, the platform formerly know as Twitter, for help locating the owner.

The owner had yet to be found as of early Monday afternoon.

#GrenvilleOPP is looking for assistance with locating the owner of these two “baaaad” boys.

They were located after chasing a jogger on CR 2 @twpec near Grenville Campground… yes, that’s right…

Don’t “goat” me started on the puns, but call #OPP if you know the owner! ^dh pic.twitter.com/Ijdox08VR9