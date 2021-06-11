No knife recovered from scene of north Edmonton police shooting: ASIRT

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating the confrontation where police shot and killed a 33-year-old man last weekend.

Edmonton police responded to a weapons complaint Saturday night outside of a home at 134 Avenue and 107 Street at approximately 11 p.m.

In a statement to media, ASIRT said EPS responded to a complaint of an unknown man armed with a knife outside of a home. Officers spoke to the original 911 caller when they arrived on scene and then proceeded to search the area.

As officers searched for the man with the knife, they encountered a man in the front yard of a residence near the area of the original complaint when a “confrontation occurred" and an officer shot and killed him.

No knife was recovered from the scene of the police incident, ASIRT said.

The police watchdog continues to investigate the incident and is asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call 780-644-1483.

ASIRT is mandated to investigate law enforcement when a serious injury or death occurs.