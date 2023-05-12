No lifeguards at beaches, no outdoor pools open as early season heat arrives in Vancouver

Outdoor pools are not yet open in B.C.'s two largest cities, and beaches will not have lifeguards on duty as an early season heat wave hits the Lower Mainland.

Temperatures are expected to reach the high 20s and low 30s in Metro Vancouver beginning Friday and continuing through Tuesday, according to a special weather statement from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

That's 10 to 15 C higher than is typical for this time of year, and experts say the sudden shift in weather may make it difficult for some people's bodies to acclimate to temperatures more commonly seen in mid-summer.

The City of Surrey will be opening three of its outdoor pools on Monday, according to a statement.

Vancouver, meanwhile, told CTV News on Thursday that it won't be opening any pools this weekend, and will announce the start date for such facilities next week.

No outdoor pools in either city will be open on Saturday or Sunday, despite the heat wave.

Similarly, Vancouver confirmed there will not be any lifeguards on duty at the city's beaches this weekend, "as outdoor lifeguards are still completing their orientation."

It's a similar story in Surrey. That city told CTV News lifeguarding at Crescent Beach will begin on June 24 this year. Beginning that day, lifeguards will be on duty from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. – a later end time than previous years "to enhance public safety."

SPRAY PARKS OPEN

Both cities say water features in municipal parks will be operating this weekend, with nine Vancouver spray parks scheduled to be running from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Those parks are:

Connaught

Grandview

Oak

Prince Edward

Pandora

Norquay

Hastings

Crab

Chaldecott

In Surrey, 10 of the city's 11 spray parks will be operational this weekend, with only Bear Creek Park opening at a later date.

Bear Creek, Greenaway and Sunnyside pools will all open on Monday, with other municipal outdoor pools scheduled to open next month.