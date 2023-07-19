No lifeline for Thames Pool but committee considers new indoor pool nearby

A council committee dived headfirst into the debate swirling around the future of Thames Pool — ultimately recommending a new path forward.

On Tuesday, the Community and Protective Services Committee (CAPS) considered a staff report detailing two options for repairing the outdoor public pool on Ridout Street.

The two repair plans were estimated to cost $1.92 million and $2.23 million, respectively.

Coun. Skylar Franke said local residents increasingly understand that the pool’s location isn’t sustainable long-term, but support the more expensive option to reopen the pool in 2025.

“I do see this as a bridge to a long-term solution,” Franke told committee members.

In March, city staff recommended decommissioning the pool because of the ongoing risk of serious damage caused by floods and a high water table along the Thames River.

A condition assessment determined that it’s no longer able to hold water.

Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis couldn’t justify repairing a pool that has needed multiple rebuilds since 1927.

“We could in fact undertake repairs, and in the spring of 2025 have a flood, and be right back where we are,” Lewis warned.

The deputy mayor proposed a new strategy that would utilize the $1.92 million otherwise needed for repairs:

decommission Thames Pool

install new amenities like pickle ball courts and basketball courts in Thames Park

review installing a splash pad in Thames Park, Wortley Green, or another neighbourhood site

provide swimmers transportation to other municipal pools

launch a feasibility study for building an indoor pool in the general area

City staff estimate that public consultation, design, and construction of a new indoor pool would take four to six years.

Construction would also require a significant financial commitment in a future municipal budget.

Lewis acknowledged the sentimental value of the pool, but shared the positive reaction of his constituents who now enjoy the indoor pool at the East Lions Community Centre.

“A new generation of Londoners will make new memories in a new location if we start the process today,” he urged.

The committee supported the deputy mayor’s proposal by a vote of five to one.

“Unfortunately, I would have rather have repaired the current location given what I’ve heard from the community,” Franke told CTV News after the meeting. “But this is a good alternative that I think tries to address some of the concerns.”

City council will make a final decision July 25.