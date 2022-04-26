'No longer required': Temporary injunction against Beltline protests ends

The City of Calgary is no longer pursuing a permanent injunction to address 'freedom rallies' in the Beltline, and says the temporary injunction instituted last month has come to an end.

An Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench Justice granted the city a temporary injunction on March 18, which the city said would remain in place until a permanent injunction application could be heard in court.

The injunction meant protests could still occur as long as event organizers complied with local bylaws and secured the appropriate permits.

On Tuesday, the City of Calgary announced it had discontinued its application for a permanent injunction.

"We believe the injunction is no longer required and that ongoing activity can effectively be managed under existing laws and bylaws," a news release said.

The city says it originally sought the injunction because of the long-term community disruption, an increase in "escalating behaviour" causing public safety concerns and the "clear intention" of participants to continue these activities.

"Since that time, the injunction has served its intended purpose, which was to deter ongoing public safety issues, noise issues, traffic disruptions and other concerns raised by residents and businesses," a news release said.

City officials say they will continue to monitor the impacts of any protest activates and will seek another injunction in future if necessary.