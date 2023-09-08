No major changes in Maritime gas prices Friday
The price of gas did not change in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island overnight, while gas decreased a fraction of a cent in price in New Brunswick.
NOVA SCOTIA
The minimum price of regular self-serve gasoline in the Halifax-area remains 184.4 cents per litre.
In Cape Breton, motorists are still paying a minimum price of 186.4 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.
Diesel prices went up by 2.4 cents overnight, bringing the new minimum price to 203.4 cents per litre.
The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now 205.3 cents per litre.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
On Prince Edward Island, motorists are still paying a minimum price of 186.2 cents per litre.
Diesel prices on the island increased by 1.2 cents, bringing the new minimum price to 205.2 cents per litre.
NEW BRUNSWICK
New Brunswick motorists saw the price of regular self-serve gasoline decrease by 0.1 cent overnight, bringing the new maximum price to 187.3 cents per litre.
Diesel prices increased 1.5 cents.
The new maximum price for diesel is now 207.4 cents per litre.
