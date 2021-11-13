No major damage following Ouellette Avenue fire

Windsor fire crews quickly put out a small rubbish fire downtown Saturday morning.

The fire started inside the former Bentley House on Ouellette Avenue just after 9:30 a.m.

Firefighters say two men came out of the back of the building on Pelissier Street unharmed, but tell CTV News Windsor police are searching for them.

There was no major damage due to the blaze and the fire was put out quickly.