'No major incidents': Students partying responsibly at Western University Homecoming

Tens of thousands of people were celebrating in and around campus for Western University Homecoming on Saturday.

“We haven’t had any major incidents so far today,” said Sandasha Bough, acting Sergeant with the London Police Service (LPS).

In the area of Broughdale Avenue, police blocked off streets with large vehicles, and tried to contain the foot traffic.

With the addition of officers from Windsor and Hamilton, emergency crews used barricades in the middle of Broughdale to keep the partiers to the sidewalk and front lawns.

“Priority right now is to ensure the roads stay clear in case emergency vehicles need to get through, and so far we've been able to get where we need to go,” said Bough.

The perfect temperatures brought thousands of students to house and street parties around campus.

“Homecoming, it’s just the Western community coming together,” said one student. “It’s a big family, the alumni and those of us that go here. We are going to have some fun today.”

On campus, the university offered free tickets and food to students to attend the football game. It sold out, and the Mustangs didn’t disappoint the fans.

The number-one ranked team in the country pounded Ottawa 50-17 to stay undefeated.

Back at Broughdale Avenue, the party was expected to ramp up after the football game completed, and will be going all night long.

“We have officers on the ground that are prepared to deal with any large gatherings that may materialize,” explained LPS Const. Matthew Dawson. “Obviously the festivities will go into this evening and into the overnight and we have plans in place to deal with those gatherings as they take place.”