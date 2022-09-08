'No malicious intent': NBCC Saint John says technical error caused alert that prompted lockdown

An alert that prompted the lockdown of New Brunswick Community College’s Saint John campus was a false alarm, the college said Thursday.

NBCC says it has determined the cause of the alert message sent, which was sent through email, text message, social media, and other distribution methods Tuesday morning, was the result of a “technical error in the public address system.”

“We have concluded that there was no malicious intent,” Graham Huddleston, acting director of facilities and ancillary services for the NBCC, said in a news release Tuesday. “We recognize that this was a stressful experience and apologize for this experience.”

NBCC says programming of the public address system is being updated to “eliminate the risk of this error reoccurring.”

The Saint John Police Force responded to NBCC’s Grandview Avenue Campus around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday for "an unknown problem" after it was reported the campus went into lockdown.

The response was sparked, in part, by posts on the college’s social media accounts.

"ATTENTION, LOCKDOWN IMMEDIATELY at NBCC SAINT JOHN, GRANDVIEW CAMPUS BUILDINGS," said a tweet issued from the NBCC Twitter account Tuesday morning.

"If you are on-site, assess your situation and RUN - HIDE - FIGHT. If you are off-site, stay away until an ‘All Clear’ notification is issued by First Responders. ATTENTION, LOCKDOWN IMMEDIATELY.”

Police searched the campus and determined there was no threat. They issued the all-clear at 11:14 a.m.

Police said Tuesday morning that they were investigating the “source of the lockdown.”

In an interview with CTV News Tuesday, Saint John police admitted the initial messaging about the lockdown was "odd.”

The original tweet has since been deleted.