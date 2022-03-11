No masks required at Maple Leafs and Raptors games as of March 21, though measure still 'strongly recommended'

Toronto Maple Leafs and Raptors fans will no longer have to wear masks when the Ontario government drops masking requirements for most settings later this month.

In a statement released Friday, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) said that their venues will follow the direction from public health officials and make mask wearing for patrons voluntary.

But the company, which owns both teams, said mask wearing for patrons will still be “strongly recommended.”

“As it has throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, MLSE continues to consult with public health officials to follow all health and safety recommendations for its venues and the community at large and thanks all officials, partners and fans for their cooperation through the reopening stages and working together to protect our community," the MLSE statement read.

The Ontario government announced earlier this week that masking will become optional in most settings on March 21, with an eye to dropping the requirement everywhere in late April. The city has said that it will drop its masking bylaw at the same time.

Some doctors have criticized the move and said that it should be maintained longer for some congregate settings such as schools.

The province has said that individuals who wish to continue wearing masks can do so.

Capacity limits have also been dropped at large venues such as Scotiabank Arena, allowing thousands of fans to once again pack the seats for games and concerts.

Speaking with CP24 Thursday, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Lisa MacLeod told CP24 that masking at sporting venues would likely be a personal choice after March 21.

She lauded the work of groups like MLSE and concert organizer Live Nation for doing “an incredible job under extraordinary circumstances in making sure that a return to play or performance has been as safe as possible” in terms of their safety protocols.

“So I'm confident that as we move through this pandemic and toward the end – easing restrictions and lifting the masking mandate – that we will still be in safe environments even though there will be a large number of people in those domains,” MacLeod said.