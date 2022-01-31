No measurable impact of vaccine mandate on truck volume at the border: Transport minister
Canada’s transport minister says the vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers hasn’t had an impact on the volume of trucks at the border.
“I am monitoring the volume every day at the border,” Omar Alghabra told Evan Solomon on CTV News Channel’s Power Play Monday.
“Trucking volume has not been measurably impacted at all,” he said, “We have not seen any signs of changes to trucking traffic at our border,” he added.
Alghabra told Solomon that last week almost 100,000 truck drivers crossed the border.
The federal government’s vaccine mandate for international truckers came into effect earlier this month.
The mandate sparked a convoy that is on its third day of protesting in Ottawa. The convoy has been condemned by the Canadian Trucking Alliance.
Omar Alghabra talks about the trucker mandate in the video at the top of this article.
