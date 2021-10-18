No more charges following post-Panda Game party, Ottawa police say

Ottawa police say their investigation into the events of a street party in Sandy Hill following the Panda Game between the University of Ottawa and Carleton University is over and no more charges will be laid.

The University of Ottawa hosted a pre-game tailgate party at the Sandy Hill Arena Oct. 2 ahead of the Gee-Gees game against the Carleton Ravens at TD Place. That night, approximately 2,000 people packed Russell Avenue for a giant street party. Seven people were injured and revellers flipped a vehicle upside down.

Ottawa police charged eight people with mischief in connection with incidents on the residential street near the University of Ottawa campus. Two men were also charged with taking part in a riot.

In a release Monday, police said their investigation had concluded.

"We wish to thank the Ottawa community who contacted police and provided investigators information/tips to assist in the identification of individuals," the Ottawa Police Service said in a news release.

Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services told CTV News Ottawa over the weekend that officers issued five charges in the Sandy Hill neighbourhood for contraventions of the Noise Bylaw for events relating to the Panda Game and their investigation remained ongoing.

The fine for a noise violation is $490.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle.