No more heat warning, humidity still high

The days long heat warning over Windsor-Essex has come down with rain in the forecast.

Despite the warning coming down, temperatures are still warm with humidity also staying in the low 30s.

Sunshine makes its way back into the forecast by Monday before more showers pop up in the middle of the week.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 9 or very high.

Friday Night: Mainly cloudy. Low 17.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy. 60 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 25. Humidex 29. UV index 7 or high.

Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 23.

Monday: Sunny. High 27.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 29.

Wednesdays: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 28.