No more in-patient care at Lynn Lake Hospital

A northern Manitoba hospital says staffing issues are forcing them to close beds and transfer patients hundreds of kilometres away.

A memo released by the Northern Health Region (NHR) Friday says low nurse staffing levels at Lynn Lake hospital has resulted in the closure of in-patient beds. Provincial regulations say that a nurse must be on duty at all times in order for a hospital to give in-patient care.

"The NHR cannot continue on a path that would jeopardize patient safety or lead to an emergent evacuation of in-patients," the memo said.

It goes on to say that patients are being transferred to Flin Flon General Hospital, nearly an eight hour drive away.

"This is being done in a phased manner over the upcoming weekend to ensure patient safety."

There's no word yet on how long the patients will have to stay in Flin Flon. No new patients will be admitted to Lynn Lake Hospital during this time. Public Health will continue with all scheduled in-home visits as well as any other clinics or outside services

The memo stresses that most medical services will still be available at Lynn Lake Hospital, including the Emergency Room, which is still open 24 hours a day.