No more masks at these Essex County facilities

More facilities in Essex County have dropped masking requirements.

Officials with the County of Essex say it aligns with changes recently announced by the provincial government related to COVID-19.

“County Administration will monitor the COVID-19 situation locally and provincially, making future changes to corporate practices as needed,” states a county news release.

Members of the public, tenants and staff are no longer required to wear masks while in county facilities, as long as they can maintain a distance of at least two metres (six feet) from others.

This includes the Essex County Civic Centre, Essex County Library branches and other buildings operated by the county.

The one exception is Sun Parlor Home, where masks will continue to be mandatory to protect vulnerable residents, as required by the Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care.

Essex-Windsor EMS staff members will continue to wear masks during all patient interactions and when entering any facility, such as a hospital or long-term care home, where masking is required.

They are no longer required to wear masks in EMS and county buildings and while in EMS vehicles, except while providing patient care.

Essex County council will meet in person at the Civic Centre on Wednesday, June 15, with members and staff maintaining social distancing when not wearing masks. Members of the public and media are invited to join by watching the livestream.