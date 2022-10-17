'No more money': Surrey's mayor-elect orders Surrey Police Service to cease all expenditures

Surrey’s new mayor-elect is already hitting the ground running, working to make her promise to stop the municipal police transition a reality.

Brenda Locke wants to keep the RCMP, but the Surrey Police Board says that’s not a feasible option.

Speaking on CTV Morning Live Monday, Locke says she’s already talked to city staff who she claims are prepared to pull back from the SPS.

“I have now asked them to let the Surrey Police Service know that they are to spend no more. No more money and to cease all expenditures moving forward,” said Locke.

On Sunday, the Surrey Police Service issued a statement saying stopping the transition would not be feasible.

It says millions of dollars have already been invested and 350 staff are on the payroll, 150 of whom are officers deployed to work alongside the Mounties.

“The cost is just extraordinary, the cost moving forward to do it is way, way greater than to stop it now,” said Locke.

The Surrey Police Board's executive director is stressing that a civic government can't act alone to put a stop to the process and a decision would be made by the province.

“All we can do is continue to focus on our work and our mandate and trust that the original decision was not made lightly by the provincial government, and it certainly wasn't made with the anticipation that it would become an election issue every four years,” said Melissa Granum, executive director of the Surrey Police Board.

Neither Locke nor the board could say exactly how much it would cost to end the transition.

“There is severance written into the collective agreement with the Surrey Police Union. And we have invested quite a bit of money into the IT infrastructure, that would be a sunk cost,” said Granum.

Locke says she’s confident stopping the transition is the right move for taxpayers.

“All of the expenditures on the capital side are fully recoverable,” Locke told CTV Morning Live.

She says the majority of expenditures right now are on human resources.

“We will always be needing human resources to do policing. It's a service after all. So we will just be replacing the SPS members with either RCMP officers and in many cases bringing some of the current SPS officers into the RCMP tent,” said Locke.

Surrey RCMP has declined to comment on the situation, saying that the officer in charge, Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards will likely issue a statement in the coming days.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to Solicitor General and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth for comment.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Penny Daflos and Lisa Steacy