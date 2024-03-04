‘No more of this waiting’: New Winnipeg Transit fare payment system nixes Peggo cards

The chair of Winnipeg’s finance committee is elaborating on the city’s plans to update its transit fare payment system.

Jeff Browaty says the current Peggo system, which allows Winnipeg Transit riders to pay with reloadable electronic cards, has never worked very well.

From delays in money showing up on the cards to riders being overcharged, users have reported glitches with the Peggo cards since their launch in 2016.

The city’s four-year balanced budget outlined $6.5 million to overhaul the system.

Browaty says the new technology will allow for instant recharging of fare cards.

“Users will have to get a new card, but the new cards will be instantaneously loading, so if you are on your smartphone or on your computer at home, you’ll be able to add money to your card and it will be on there instantly,” he said.

“No more of this waiting 24, 48 hours and hoping it loads.”

He adds there’s also a possibility of riders being able to pay at the fare box directly with their debit or credit cards.

- With files from CTV’s Jeff Keele and Devon McKendrick