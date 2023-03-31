No more paying for prescription birth control: B.C. to make Canadian history April 1

Paying for prescription birth control will be a thing of the past in British Columbia starting Saturday, marking a Canadian first.

Pharmacare is going to cover the cost of six different contraceptive methods beginning April 1., including copper intrauterine devices (IUDs), hormonal IUDs, plus hormone injections or implants, as well as the morning-after pill.

The latter method is the only one that won’t require a prescription, and some contraceptive brands are only partially covered.

Premier David Eby was in Vancouver Friday raising awareness for the initiative, which the province announced it planned to do on Feb. 28.

“It’s good news for everybody in British Columbia,” Eby told reporters outside the VCC-Clark SkyTrain station, as volunteers and members of his team held up signs reading ‘Free prescription contraception.”

“You don’t need access to a family doctor, we know not everyone has a family doctor,” said Eby. Adding his government was working to fix that problem. “But don’t let that stand in the way of going to a sexual health clinic in your community to access the support and services.”

Later this spring, the government says pharmacists will also be able to prescribe contraceptives, improving access to people living in rural and remote communities.

Contraceptives can be prescribed for any reason, including osteoporosis prevention, according to the B.C. government’s website.

Pharmacare still won’t cover cervical caps, condoms, diaphragms, patches, rings or sponges.

Being married to a doctor, Eby says he’s heard many stories of people who couldn’t afford the birth control that was best for their health, resulting in some choosing to abstain from using any.

“Wherever we can find an opportunity to provide a choice to people—but more than that, support them with the cost of daily life and ensure they’re not compromising their health because of cost—that’s what public system is all about, and that’s a point of pride for all Canadians,” the premier said.