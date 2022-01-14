No more rapid molecular testing for students at London site

The Rapid Molecular Testing site at 460 Springbank Dr. will no longer provide testing for school-aged children.

The clinic, primarily targeted at health care workers in primary care as well as paramedics, says the change follows new provincial guidelines.

In a statement, the Thames Valley Health Team said groups besides those in health care may be added if resources allow.

"This is a result of two provincial announcements: enhanced testing for schools to support in person learning (January 12, 2022) and updated eligibility for PCR testing (December 31, 2021)."

The change is effective immediately.

Appointments for those who qualify are available weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and appointments can be booked through the covidtestinglm.ca website.